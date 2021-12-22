Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $14.07

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $13.62. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 38 shares.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45.
About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
