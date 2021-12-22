Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $291.55

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 291.55 ($3.85) and traded as low as GBX 267 ($3.53). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.55), with a volume of 2,370,773 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.54) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 325 ($4.29) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.37) to GBX 367 ($4.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 325 ($4.29) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.71 ($4.41).

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 291.44.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

