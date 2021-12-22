Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter worth $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter worth $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discovery will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

