Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Stock Price Up 34.1%

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF)’s share price was up 34.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

About Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF)

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

