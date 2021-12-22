DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

