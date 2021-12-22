DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DCGO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. DocGo has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $11.86.

DocGo Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

