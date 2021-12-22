Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $453.80

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 453.80 ($6.00) and last traded at GBX 451.07 ($5.96), with a volume of 19411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452 ($5.97).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 379.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 394.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Dominic Paul purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 381 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £53,340 ($70,471.66). Also, insider Stella David purchased 30,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £111,011.10 ($146,665.48).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

