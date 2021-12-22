Donut (DONUT) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $679,186.86 and $4,313.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Donut has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.59 or 0.08110331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,955.90 or 0.99921767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

