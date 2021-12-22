Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $467.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $366.16 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

