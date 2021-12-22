Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04. General Electric has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

