DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Shares Up 7.6%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80.20 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 77.80 ($1.03). 40,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 105,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.30 ($0.96).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.85) price target on shares of DP Eurasia in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

