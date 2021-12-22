Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $27,994.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,967 shares of company stock worth $1,948,443 in the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $6,820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 113.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 509,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

