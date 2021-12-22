Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.08.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of DUK opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

