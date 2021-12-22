Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.60 Per Share

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 41.66 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.13. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £149.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.70) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Duke Royalty news, insider Neil A. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £105,000 ($138,723.74).

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

