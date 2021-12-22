Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 297 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

IJJ opened at $106.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

