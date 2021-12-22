Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,886,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

