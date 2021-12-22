Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.77 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.6% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.70 and a one year high of $124.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

