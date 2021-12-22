Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.