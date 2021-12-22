Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

