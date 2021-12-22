Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 536 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 46.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 28,249 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 118.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

