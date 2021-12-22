Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.04.

ULTA stock opened at $378.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.01. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $262.86 and a one year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.