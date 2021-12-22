Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $267,000 Stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 184,208 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,268,000.

NYSE:MCR opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

