Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,499 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in CSX by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 43,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

