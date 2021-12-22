Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.46 and a 1-year high of $112.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.86.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

