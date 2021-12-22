Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $598.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynex Capital (DX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.