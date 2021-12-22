e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $116.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00323851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000079 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,831 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,625 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

