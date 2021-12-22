Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.47. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 7,978 shares changing hands.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

In other news, CFO David C. Sims acquired 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,092.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

