Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,999 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Thimble Point Acquisition worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THMA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thimble Point Acquisition by 139.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,715,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,021 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $13,885,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,856,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,353,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,164,000.

Get Thimble Point Acquisition alerts:

Shares of THMA stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.