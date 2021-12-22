Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOA. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

FOA opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.30 million.

FOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Finance Of America Companies Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA).

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.