Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes $195,000 Position in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of D and Z Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNZ opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

