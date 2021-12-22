Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.37.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 131.84%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

