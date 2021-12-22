eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

EGAN opened at $9.88 on Monday. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

