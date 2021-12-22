Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Get Eisai alerts:

OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. Eisai has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.