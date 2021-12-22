Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Up 18.5% in November

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of EA opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average is $138.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

