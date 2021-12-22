Ellipsis (EPS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.72 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a market cap of $140.79 million and $14.72 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 581,892,908 coins and its circulating supply is 523,588,372 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

