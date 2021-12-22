Ely Gold Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 538,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 250,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02.

About Ely Gold Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)

Ely Gold Royalties, Inc engages in acquisition and development of gold resources. The firm’s business strategy includes Royalty Acquisition, Property Sale Options, Land Package Consolidation and Sales. Its asset portfolio includes Material Properties, Other Key Assets, Development Assets, Exploration Assets and Properties for Sale/Option.

