Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.8% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $425.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $335.37 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

