Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 7,243 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $25,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

