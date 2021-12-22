Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives C$7.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TSE EDR traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,052. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.77 and a 1-year high of C$9.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.30. The firm has a market cap of C$959.70 million and a PE ratio of 20.67.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1190977 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

