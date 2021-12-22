Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.25

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 1133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

ENIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enel Américas by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enel Américas by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 99,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

