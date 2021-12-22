Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Gap Up to $4.49

Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.62. Enjoy Technology shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 325 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENJY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enjoy Technology Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

