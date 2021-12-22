Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ennis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ennis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

