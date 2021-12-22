EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will post sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.04 billion and the lowest is $5.74 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $18.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $86.35. 3,028,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,501. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

