EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

