Equal (EQL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $953.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $457,269.71 and $953.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equal has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00040274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00201032 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.