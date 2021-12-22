Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $193,710.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $193,710.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.08124249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.57 or 0.99966634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00074288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

