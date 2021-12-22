Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Equity Bancshares stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. 62,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $555.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.19 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $33,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $643,348. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 128,115 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

