Eric C. Scroggins Sells 3,475 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after buying an additional 669,242 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

