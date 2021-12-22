Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.85. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.