ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) is Grand Central Investment Group’s 8th Largest Position

Grand Central Investment Group reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,579 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF comprises about 4.9% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 47,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

